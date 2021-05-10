Crews find 1 of 2 men missing in Intracoastal Waterway, search continues

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW ) –- Searchers have located the body of one of two men who went missing in the Intracoastal Waterway on Sunday, according to Pat Dowling, the public information officer for North Myrtle Beach.

At first, authorities had reported two bodies were found, but since have confirmed only one has been recovered.

North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue began searching Sunday after the boat the men were in hit the wake of another boat, knocking one of the two men into the water, Dowling said. The other man jumped into the water after him to help, according to Dowling.

In a Twitter post Monday morning before one of the men was located, the U.S. Coast said both of them were wearing life jackets and that both life jackets had been recovered.

North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue, Horry County and the Department of Natural Resources worked together during the search.

