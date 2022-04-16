COLUMBIA, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Multiple injuries have been reported after a shooting took place at a South Carolina mall, according to the Columbia Police Department.

Police say the shooting occurred sometime around 2 p.m. at the Columbiana Centre mall in Columbia.

Update: We have confirmed that people have been injured during the incident — they are receiving medical attention. The extent of injuries unknown at this time. #ColumbiaPDSC officers have been evacuating the mall and getting people to safety. — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) April 16, 2022

Officers have been evacuating the mall — attempting to get people to safety. The extent of the injuries is unknown at this time.

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department says a reunification site has been set at the Fairfield Inn on the 300 block of Columbiana Drive.

The reunification site for those with loved ones involved in the Columbiana Mall shooting will be at the Fairfield Inn at 320 Columbiana Drive.



Please be cautious as this will be a high traffic area. — Lexington Sheriff (@LCSD_News) April 16, 2022

Employees still inside the mall were told to shelter in place for safety. Officers will come to these employees as a protected escort.

For anyone still inside the mall, you are asked to call 911 and tell dispatchers your location.

For those people still inside the mall, you can call 9-1-1 or 803-252-2911 and tell the dispatchers your location. Dispatchers will notify law enforcement immediately. Again, multiple law enforcement agencies/ officers are on scene to assist #ColumbiaPDSC. — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) April 16, 2022