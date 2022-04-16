COLUMBIA, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Multiple injuries have been reported after a shooting took place at a South Carolina mall, according to the Columbia Police Department.
Police say the shooting occurred sometime around 2 p.m. at the Columbiana Centre mall in Columbia.
Officers have been evacuating the mall — attempting to get people to safety. The extent of the injuries is unknown at this time.
The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department says a reunification site has been set at the Fairfield Inn on the 300 block of Columbiana Drive.
Employees still inside the mall were told to shelter in place for safety. Officers will come to these employees as a protected escort.
For anyone still inside the mall, you are asked to call 911 and tell dispatchers your location.