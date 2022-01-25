Cow falls out of truck, blocks interstate in South Carolina

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Traffic was backed up after a female dairy cow fell off a transfer truck in Spartanburg County.

The incident happened near the I-26/US 176 interchange.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said the cow fell out of the trailer and the trailer kept going.

Troopers said the cow was not hit and had some road rash. They are hoping to locate the animal’s owner.

According to Highway Patrol, a local veterinarian happened to be driving by and helped get the cow to a clinic.