Coroner: Toddler found bleeding from head in SC home had been shot

by: The Associated Press

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — A 2-year-old boy who died after his mother said she found him bleeding from the head by her bed after hearing a noise by the front door was shot in the Orangeburg home, authorities said.

An autopsy on Zyon Sa’eed Randolph found he was shot once in the head on Oct. 11, Orangeburg County Chief Deputy Coroner Sean Fogle told news outlets.

The mother took the boy to the hospital after finding him bloody and not breathing, police said,

A man and two other children had been in the home, but the woman said that the man was taking the kids to daycare, investigators said.

The coroner’s office and Orangeburg police continue to investigate how the boy was shot.

