Congressman visits New Indy facility, residents still unhappy with lack of progress

CATAWBA, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — This weekend, people living in Lancaster and York Counties plan to protest an issue they’ve been dealing with since February, the smell of rotten eggs seeping into their homes.

Since FOX 46 began covering the issue, the source of the smell has been identified and officials have stepped in to resolve the problem. But it’s been nine months, and nothing has changed.

South Carolina Congressman Ralph Norman took his first visit to the plant this week.

“If it’s a concern for my constituents, then it’s my concern,” he told FOX 46 in an interview Friday.

He took those concerns on his visit to the New Indy Paper Facility. Earlier this year, New Indy was ordered by DHEC and the EPA to find out what was causing a rotten egg smell to blanket over more than three counties. Once they discovered the problem, the facility was told to fix it.

“What was surprising was they were cleaning the ponds out. Evidently, when Boawater owned that track and that mill for, I guess since the 20s and 30s, and it hadn’t been cleaned out. That had something to do with the smell that the neighbors were upset about,” he said.

Norman says he spent about two hours in the facility, learning the layout and how it operated, especially after they were given yet another 60 day extension to fix the issue.

“I think it was more of a process than both parties realized meaning New Indy and the EPA but these things just take time. They had like eight pieces of equipment in a pond that wasn’t that big, they had a dredging machine, they had containers that were hauling the sludge off so it’s just been a long process,” Norman said.

“We want dates. I mean that’s most important to know this is going happen this month, this is going happen this month, this is going happen that month and it’s just not happening,” said Kerri Ann Bishop, one of the leaders who has been working to get more attention from state leaders about the issue plaguing over 30,000 people.

However, while she thanks Norman for visiting, she feels like there was no pressure from the congressman.

“We just thought that maybe they would listen to him a little bit more talking about how we felt living with the toxic odor and that’s not really what happened.”

Norman posted a statement on his website saying he will continue to put pressure on New Indy and the EPA until this issue is fully resolved.

Bishop and several others will hold a peaceful demonstration in front of Bank of America Stadium on Sunday. She says they plan to bring awareness to the issue because the New England Patriots will be in town – the owner – Robert Kraft- also owns New Indy and she wants to get his attention.