Community seeks answers after murder in South Carolina motel

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- A memorial held Saturday for a woman killed in Greenville was also a call to action.

Alicia Laws was just 30-years-old when she was killed at an Economy Inn on December 27, 2020. On Saturday people joined together to remember her life and legacy, but they’re also looking for answers to this unsolved murder case.

Laws is just one of several murders at this same​ Economy Inn located on Augusta Road in Greenville.

“This hotel has had a number of shootings, and a number of people lose their life,” Community activist Jack Logan said.

The message Saturday; just one life stolen is one too many.

Community activist Dr. Candace Brewer has been in contact with Laws’ family as they try to understand life without their daughter.

Dr. Brewer said, “They’re heartbroken. No one deserves to lose their life over senseless gun violence, and the mom, just about every word that comes out of her mouth is tears and crying nonstop, uncontrollably. She’s very hurt.. Her daughter didn’t deserve this at all.”

She says the community is urging for gun violence to stop and for people to use their voices.

“If you know something, say something, no matter how big, no matter how small. Don’t wait until it happens to you or your family before you speak up. Death requires responsibility,” Dr. Brewer said.

The Laws family will continue seeking justice for Alicia.

Law enforcement and the family are asking if you have any information about this case to please come forward immediately.