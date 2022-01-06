Community against proposed rock quarry in York County

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – People living in one South Carolina community are making it known they’re against plans to bring a rock quarry to the neighborhood.

“My property is not just a piece of land on it with a house on it, it’s my home and I have been there for 42 years,” Carol Reeves said.

She’s one of the hundreds of people against the new proposal for a granite quarry in York.

A company is looking to build it at the corner of Benfield Road and McFarland Road. If the County Zoning Board approves the proposal, neighbors in the area will see 34 acres of land transformed into a 371-acre granite quarry.

Reeves said her property joins the proposed land.

“Which is very devastating because I worry about the foundation of our house…and our wildlife that comes up in our back yard,” Reeves said.

This project would impact over 1,800 feet of a tributary associated with Fishing Creek. Laddie Parrish said not only would it also disrupt endangered species, but it will contain an almost 100-acre quarry area over 400 feet deep and a processing plant that affects private residences, a family dairy farm, and an industrial park.

“If the quarry is going down 400 feet, that’s below a lot of the wells in this area. We’re really concerned about it messing with the aquafer and us losing water and the noise pollution, hearing back up alarms, they’re going to be blasting granite out of there so the seismic activity, is it going to mess up foundations… just a number of different concerns,” he said.

Parrish and Reeves are two of the 1,600+ signatures on a Change.org petition fighting to keep the quarry away from their quiet and rural neighborhood.

“This property borders on the fishing creek which is contributory to the Catawba River. So if anything happens up here on this stretch of the fishing creek it goes straight down to the Catawba rivers which could affect other people as well,” Parrish said,

They’ve also enlisted the help of the South Carolina Environmental Law Project.

“Quarries are environmentally damaging. Again, not only the water quality impacts that they could have but the impacts it could have on people’s way of life. They generate a lot of dust and again they generate a lot of water to try to keep that dust down and for some of their processing activities and my clients don’t want that around them. This is a place they want to live, work, and raise their children,” said Lauren Megill Milton, an attorney with the South Carolina Environmental Law Project.

If the quarry is approved, Reeves said they plan to appeal the decision.

“We were there first..we’d like the cows to be our neighbors and not a rock quarry,” Reeves said.