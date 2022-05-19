COLUMBIA, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — After an April shooting that injured at least 12 people at Columbiana Centre in Columbia, the mall is stepping up security with a new four-legged guard.

Columbiana Centre announced Thursday that K-9 Carlos is joining the mall’s security team. Carlos is a firearm-detecting canine trained by Shallow Creek Kennels.

FOX affiliate WACH-TV reports that Carlos will patrol the mall with his handler to deter possession of weapons and “quickly and safely remove any that may have made their way onto the property.”

“We share the concerns of our community following recent incidents, which lead to the decision to implement this new security measure,” the mall’s general manager, Taryn Trefethen-Boileau, told WACH.

Columbiana Centre is private property and firearms are prohibited on the premises.