Coast Guard: 5 rescued from burning boat off Capers Inlet in South Carolina

A good Samaritan and the Coast Guard rescued five people from a life raft after their 57-foot boat caught fire 5 miles offshore Capers Inlet, South Carolina, June 02, 2021. The 57-foot boat had 1,200 gallons of diesel on board. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The United States Coast Guard (USCG) and a good Samaritan on Wednesday rescued five people after their boat caught fire off the coast of Charleston.

According to USCG, the 57-foot vessel was about five miles east of Capers Inlet when it went up in flames around 7:06 a.m. The boat was carrying 1,200 gallons of diesel.

A good Samaritan and the Coast Guard rescued five people from a life raft after their 57-foot boat caught fire 5 miles offshore Capers Inlet, South Carolina, June 02, 2021. All five people were happy to be back on land and in good spirits. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

Five passengers onboard escaped in a life raft with life jackets.

The crew of the Deliverance saw the event and rescued the men from the raft. A Coast Guard Station Charleston 45-foot Response Boat Medium (RBM) responded as well and transported the group back to Coast Guard Station Charleston.

Petty Officer 3rd Class Max Alderman said that the life jackets and life raft were instrumental in the crew surviving. He said that all mariners should “practice safe boating and make sure their safety equipment is checked regularly.”