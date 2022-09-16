PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Clemson University student was found dead at an Upstate convenience store Monday afternoon.

According to the Clemson Police Department, officers were called to 7 Eleven on Old Greenville Highway just before 2:30 p.m. for an unconscious person inside the store.

Officers attempted to give aid to the person but they were unable to revive them, police said.

The Pickens County Coroner’s Office identified the person as Joseph McPartland, 18, of Roswell, Georgia. He was a freshman at Clemson University.

This death is under investigation by the Clemson Police Department and the Pickens County Coroner’s Office.