Chesterfield Co. teachers, parents upset about in-person learning schedule

CHESTERFIELD, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Schools in Chesterfield County returned to in-person learning Monday, despite concerns of community COVID spread.

South Carolina’s Health Department is reporting nearly 4,000 new confirmed cases in the state with 10 of those coming out of Chesterfield County.

Teachers and parents contacted FOX 46 expressing concern with the in-person scheduling, calling it too risky with a growing number of positive cases.

Sunday morning, 3,952 new positive cases of COVID were reported to South Carolina Department of Health.

There are currently 296,000 total cases in South Carolina.

“Everybody is getting it and everybody is getting more sick,” said an anonymous person.

One teacher from neighboring Florence County said she was very concerned,

“Right now, in person learning is so scary, honestly,” said Robin Bowman, Florence County School District Teacher.

We took to the streets of Chesterfield County where some say they didn’t find a problem with going back.

“From me being around kids coaching them and what not so they feel online learning is more harder than in person so I feel they should allow them to get back into the schools,” said an anonymous person.

For most people, it’s about health. They say until the COVID numbers go down, kids need to learn from home.

“I don’t think they should go back to school, not right now. Give it six months or maybe a year,” said Elizabeth Green, concerned citizen.

“Community spread is school spread and for every person that is up in that ICU, they represent a family, a person, a home,” said Robin Bowman, Florence County School District Teacher.

We did reach out to the school district for comment and so far we haven’t heard back. The district’s website says the primary, elementary and intermediate schools will do in person learning for the next couple weeks while Middle and High School will do a hybrid schedule.

