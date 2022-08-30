CHESTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Consumers aren’t the only ones crumbling under higher food and product prices.

Farmers say they’re penny-pinching after prices make their product skyrocket for them.

“Right now, the biggest issue is the price of inputs.. and that goes from fertilizer to chemicals to everything that we use to grow a crop is more expensive now than it was a year ago,” says Harry Ott, the President of the South Carolina Farm Bureau. “Buy a product, sell a product, try to price it and make 10% profit, and move on. We have to spend 100% of our money all during the year before we can gather a crop to get any of our money back, Not knowing what those products are going to cost us to put in the ground or not knowing what we’re going to sell outcrop for when we take it out of the field. .. sell our crop when we take it out of the field. those are the challenges that most people don’t understand about agriculture.”

During a dinner in Chester County, Norman and two state congressman heard concerns and frustrations from over 100 local farmers about issues plaguing their farms.

“The fact that farming is a national security issue. If we don’t grow our food here, we’ve got a problem; we can’t be dependent on other countries,” says South Carolina Congressman Ralph Norman.

One major item up for discussion is the Farm Reauthorization Bill renewal, a five-year bill set to expire in 2023.

Former Congressman Mike Conaway says every five years, the bill looks different.

“They’re all written against different backdrops, and the current backdrop is stunningly high input costs. Farmers have never controlled the price of what they sell their products. One of the conversations that will need to be had between now and next year is can there be new money in the Farm Bill that’s always a challenge,” says Conaway.

Nearly 85% of the bill has programs that are geared towards social welfare programs like SNAP, EBT, and food safety programs. That leaves a little over 15 percent for the farmers.

J.E.B Wilson owns a cotton farm in York and Chester counties and the President Chester County Farm Bureau.

He says one primary key to the bill is the subsidized insurance policies that farmers can take out in case of weather disasters.

With climate change hitting the world hard, Wilson says it can put a dent in their profit.

“Today in American agriculture, if you sell $100,000 worth of corn, you’re probably only going to make about $10,000 profit off that,” Wilson says. “So, you’ve got a $90,000 investment, and if you lose a corn crop, it could take you ten years to get your investment back, so the insurance is just critical; it’s a fail-safe.”

“One of the major concerns for farmers right now is the price of fertilizer because it’s doubled and tripled over the last year. There’s a lot of things that went into that, but it’s one of the biggest inputs that farmers have, so for something like that to have such a rapid increase in costs have caused a lot of stress for farmers,” Wilson said. “If you want to eat, and you want Americans to feed Americans, you need to pay attention to farm policy.”