Check your tickets! Winning $100,000 Palmetto Cash 5 ticket sold in Clover about to expire

CLOVER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – You have about 10 days left to cash in a Palmetto Cash 5 ticket worth $100,000 sold in Clover.

If you purchased a Palmetto Cash 5 ticket from the Nichols Food Store located on Hwy. 55 E. in Clover in August, you should check your tickets.

The ticket purchased for the August 28, 2021, drawing is worth $100,000 and must be claimed no later than Thursday, February 24, 2022. The ticket matched all five numbers drawn.

Palmetto Cash 5 – Saturday, August 28, 2021: 4 – 8 – 9 – 10 – 23

The winning ticket must be claimed at the Columbia Claims Center before 4 p.m. on Thursday, February 24, 2022, or if mailed postmarked by that date. If the prize is not claimed, the $100,000 winnings will be deposited in the Education Lottery Account to support educational programs in South Carolina.