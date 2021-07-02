Alleged shooter, Charter employee killed in Spartanburg shooting near Cleveland Park

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Two people have died and four people are injured after a shooting near Cleveland Park in Spartanburg Thursday.

The coroner’s office said a Charter Communications employee and another man died. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said the man is believed to be the alleged shooter.

A Spartanburg County deputy, 2 Spartanburg Water employees and a woman were also injured. They’re expected to be ok.

Officers initially responded to a shooting scene near South Cleveland Park Drive and Amelia Street about 3 p.m. Thursday.

Major Art Littlejohn with the Spartanburg Police Department said officers were responding for two people who had been shot and they believed there was another victim in the house. Littlejohn said shots were fired at officers from inside the home.

Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright said one deputy was struck by gunfire in the arm and two other deputies returned fire.

Major Littlejohn grabbed the deputy who had been shot and drove him to the hospital, the sheriff said.

Spartanburg Water System officials said two employees were shot while making sewer line repairs. Spartanburg Water said their employees are in good condition.

Charter Communications confirmed Thursday night that one of their workers had died in the incident.

“We are devastated by the loss of our co-worker, and our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time. We are working with the Greenville County Sheriff as they investigate this tragic incident.” Charter Communications

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office identified the Charter employee who died as 49-year-old Perry James McIntyre, of Landrum, who was inside the residence. He was working at the time, the coroner said.

The coroner also identified the other man who died after the incident at the hospital. That person has been identified as 45-year-old Shannon Earl Smith, of Amelia Street in Spartanburg. He died of a gunshot wound. He allegedly shot two people at the park and then retreated to his residence on Amelia St., according to investigating agency Greenville Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Officers and SWAT surrounded the home and were attempting to negotiate with the shooter. The standoff lasted for more than two hours.

Sheriff Wright said the situation at the house was over as of 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. The shooter’s condition is unknown at this time.

Spartanburg Water released this statement Thursday night regarding the shooting:

Today’s events have certainly been difficult for our Spartanburg Water family. We are thankful that both of our employees are in good condition and their gunshot injuries were not life-threatening. We are grateful for the incredible work done today by Spartanburg law enforcement officials and first responders. Our hearts are with all those impacted by today’s senseless acts of violence, and we continue to hold them in our thoughts and prayers.

Greenville County Sheriff’s Office will be investigating the case.