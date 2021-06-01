Charleston City Councilman arrested for DUI

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston City Councilman Harry Griffin (R- District 10) on Saturday was arrested by the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) for driving under the influence.

Jail records show that Griffin was booked into the Hill-Finklea Detention Center at 9:30 p.m.

A bond hearing was held Sunday morning and Griffin was released on a $500 personal recognizance bond.

He is being charged with DUI, less than .10, first offense.

A court hearing is scheduled for July 15.

Griffin recently launched his re-election campaign for his District 10 seat after much back and forth about whether or not to run and calls for his resignation.

He was removed from the city’s Commission on Equity, Inclusion, and Racial Conciliation following what many perceived as racist comments made by Griffin, as well as leaked tapes of him lambasting fellow councilmembers in an expletive-ridden rant.

Despite being at the center of many controversies, Griffin was not deterred from public service. In January, he began donating his salary to the city in an effort to offset the city’s deficit without reaching into the pockets of taxpayers.

He said that he loves “representing District 10 in West Ashley so much, that [he] will happily do it for free.”

On Sunday evening, Griffin posted the following statement to his personal Facebook page: