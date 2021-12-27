Charges dropped in disappearance of 1-year-old SC child in 2016

ANDERSON. S.C. (AP) — Charges have been dropped against two men in what authorities said was the death of a 1-year-old child who has not been seen in more than six years.

Travis Jones, the boyfriend of the child’s mother, had been charged with homicide by child abuse. Police said he is the last person known to have seen Leonna Wright before she disappeared in June 2016.

When the girl’s mother returned from a party, the child was missing. Investigators were told a 3-year-old in the home may have opened a door and Leonna crawled out, but they didn’t believe it.

Jones’ brother, Donnie Roderick Jones, had charges of accessory after the fact and destruction or desecration of human remains also dropped by a judge.

No reasons have been given for dropping the charges earlier this month.

Anderson County Sheriff Chad McBride disagreed with the ruling and said his deputies will continue to investigate the child’s disappearance.