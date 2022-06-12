COLUMBIA, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Columbia Jimmy John’s was left in shambles after a man drove into the building Sunday morning, according to the Columbia Police Department.

Police say the driver was arrested after finding his damaged car near the Sheriff’s Department headquarters.

The collision happened at the 5900 block of Garners Ferry Road near Target.

Courtesy: Columbia Police Department

No injuries were reported.

“Soon after the incident, the male driver backed the vehicle out of the store and left the scene,” officials said. “The damaged car will be towed for the case.”

The motive for the crash apparently stemmed from a conflict with a female acquaintance who works at the restaurant. Multiple charges are pending, police said.