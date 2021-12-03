Burn Advisory to be issued in South Carolina Friday as a precaution

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Almost all of York County and parts of Chester, Chesterfield and Lancaster counties are either in severe drought status or close to it.

Dry leaves, limbs, and even grass have the potential to start a fire if weather conditions stay dry. The South Carolina Forestry Commission says as a precaution they plan to issue a burn advisory on Friday.

“If you don’t have to burn now, don’t burn,” says South Carolina Forestry Commission Fire Protection Chief Darryl Jones.

He’s asking that you check with the forestry commission if you need to start a fire.

“We’re not doing a ban at this point. We may…that’s a tool in the toolbox but we’re just trying to make people aware because we know that over half our wildfires start when people try to burn their leaves or clean up their yards and they just don’t realize how fast it can spread or they don’t pay attention for a little while and it escapes,” he said.

Chief Jones says November was an abnormally dry month for the state and two days into December it’s still dry. He says if there’s not an immediate need to burn, just wait until we get some rain and the ground, grass, leaves, and limbs are moist, and your fire is easier to control.

Tega Cay has city leaf suckers, so burning leaves are the least of Scott and Rachel Normand’s worries.

“Well, we do have a lot of trees around us so that is a concern … our house is made of wood, so I think people just you know doing what their supposed to do, burning in the fire pits and not just burning leaves just out in the open and different things like that,” Rachel Normand said.

The couple says when they burn, they do it in their fire pit so it’s controlled. The last time South Carolina issued a burn ban was in 2016. Scott says he remembers that time and how the conditions are similar now.

“I believe it was a really trying time of the year. It hadn’t rained in what seems like forever, I think back in 2016. It felt like it didn’t rain all summer long. “

Chief Jones says it’s the little things that can get a fire started.

“The biggest thing is just caution, when it gets this dry, little things can make a difference, you know running a tractor and hitting a rock with a bush hawk or blade may start a spark that creates a wildfire in the grass. Vehicles pulling over on the side of the road for whatever reason, you know the exhaust may be enough to start a fire because the fuels are so dry. When we’re in this dry condition and the fuels are already cured, it doesn’t take very much to start a fire. Just be aware of your surroundings and make sure you’re doing everything you can to prevent that fire from happening.”