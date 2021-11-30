Bullets in toaster sparks fire at South Carolina senior home

GREENWOOD, S.C. (AP) — Police responding to a fire alarm and the sound of gunshots at a South Carolina assisted living facility say a resident had placed several rounds of ammunition in a toaster.

The ammunition discharged on Sunday night, making employees believe a shooter was on the property, police in Greenwood, South Carolina said. Greenwood is about 70 miles (113km) northwest of Columbia.

A small fire in the resident’s room was extinguished. The resident was found unconscious and taken to the hospital to be treated for apparent smoke inhalation. No other injuries were reported, police said.

Police did not say why they believe the ammunition was in the toaster.

