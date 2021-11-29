Bullets in toaster oven spark fire at SC senior home

A view down the length of a fire truck parked in front of a fire station, with fire – rescue labelled on the side on the side.

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA/AP) – Police responding to a fire alarm and the sound of gunshots at a South Carolina assisted living facility said a resident had placed several rounds of ammunition in a toaster.

According to Greenwood Police Department, the incident happened at Morningside Assisted Living Facility located on Enterprise Court at 8:53 p.m.

Officers, along with the Greenwood City Fire Department and Greenwood County Emergency Services, responded to the scene where they were advised that possible gunshots had been heard at the location.

Officers found a small fire inside one resident’s room, according to GPD. The resident was found unconscious and taken to the hospital to be treated for apparent smoke inhalation.

Officials said it appeared the fire was started because the resident placed several rounds of ammunition into a toaster oven causing the ammunition to discharge and making employees believe that a shooter was on the property.

The fire was quickly extinguished and appears to have been contained to the resident’s room, according to officers. No other injuries were reported and all residents were safely accounted for by the staff.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.