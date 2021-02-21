Both drivers killed in head-on collision in Greenville area

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Both drivers were killed after a pickup truck driving in the wrong direction collided head-on with another car, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said on Sunday.

Officials responded to calls regarding the collision around 3 a.m. on Sunday on I-185 near I-85.

An initial investigation determined that a car was traveling southbound on 185 and struck a pickup truck that was traveling in the wrong direction in the same lane as the car. Both drivers were alone in their vehicles.

Why the pickup truck was traveling in the wrong direction remains unclear and this remains an active investigation.