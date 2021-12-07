Bond hearing set for Alex Murdaugh on State Grand Jury charges

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Alex Murdaugh will appear in a virtual bond courtroom later this week on the 27 State Grand Jury charges filed against him.

Murdaugh was hit with five indictments, totaling 27 counts, by a State Grand Jury on November 18th.

Attorney General Alan Wilson’s office said at the time the indictments were in connection to multiple fraudulent financial transactions, including some connected to other pending cases against Murduagh.

AG Wilson said the indictments charge Murdaugh with four counts of breach of trust with fraudulent intent, seven counts of obtaining signature or property by false pretenses, seven counts of money laundering, eight counts of computer crimes, and one count of forgery.

Wilson’s office said Tuesday morning the decision to hold the bond hearing virtually was made by Judge Alison Lee, something that has been her “common and usual practice throughout the pandemic.”

The virtual bond hearing is scheduled for Friday morning.