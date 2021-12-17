Body of child, 10, found in burned SC home

AIKEN, S.C. (AP) — A child’s body has been found after a fire was put out in a burning home in Aiken, authorities said.

Traci Smith, 10, died Wednesday of smoke/soot inhalation and thermal injuries, Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables said.

When firefighters arrived, the home was fully engulfed in flames, The State newspaper reported. After the fire was extinguished, the child’s body was discovered.

The fire’s cause is under investigation.