'Blue pill' overdoses alarm South Carolina health officials

South Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Fake blue pain pills — laced with cocaine, meth or fentanyl — are showing up in alarming numbers in South Carolina, health officials said.

About 500 people have overdosed from the little blue pill that’s a counterfeit of Roxicodone, according to South Carolina’s Opioid Emergency Response Team. Many of the cases involved people ages 20 to 29.

Roxicodone is an opioid that’s prescribed to treat pain. The pills are also known as fake roxis, WYFF-TV reported.

Many of the people who have overdosed got the pills from a relative or friend who did not know what they were giving out, authorities said.

Greenwood and Union counties are hot spots for overdoses involving the blue pills, officials said.

