Long gone are the days when education levels weren’t inherently tied to income levels. Twenty-first-century teens as young as high school freshmen consider what colleges are available to them sooner rather than later to make a decent living in the long run.
Be it grades or money, many young adults choose the more convenient option of community college to begin their undergraduate education: 41% of all undergrads are in a two-year school, according to the American Association of Community Colleges. When it comes down to education and numbers, a community college’s annual tuition and fees are significantly less than four-year schools no matter which way the data is sliced.
Stacker compiled a list of the best community colleges in South Carolina using rankings from Niche. These community colleges offer a great reason to consider a two-year education before moving on to a four-year school. If considering a continued education, these community colleges are a perfect place to start.
#4. University of South Carolina – Union (Union)
– Niche grade: B-
– Net price: $11,665
#3. Orangeburg Calhoun Technical College (Orangeburg)
– Niche grade: B
– Net price: $6,438
#2. University of South Carolina – Sumter (Sumter)
– Niche grade: B
– Net price: $10,219
#1. University of South Carolina – Lancaster (Lancaster)
– Niche grade: B+
– Net price: $9,273
