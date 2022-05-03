CLOVER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — “Family, connection, chemistry, that’s the most important thing about any type of competitive activity.”

That’s why Clover High School’s indoor drumline is the best in the nation. Seth Strauss says chemistry is why they beat 47 other teams for the gold medal last week. This is the first WGI World Championship win in Clover High School history.

“I don’t know it’s just our bond it’s something else, nobody can come close to,” Strauss said.

The WGI world championship features high school color guards, percussion ensembles and small marching bands. Their season runs from February to April. The team took Gold as the Percussion Scholastic A World Champions.

Assistant Band Director Ryan Hall believes two years of no competition due to the pandemic helped get them to this point.

“The kids weren’t really able to see this competition, who we were up against, and they just pushed themselves. And they pushed the staff every day and they just wanted to be the best they could be,” Hall said.

Their performance includes a bunch of moving parts involving several different percussion instruments telling a version of the story of Medusa.

“It was a blast watching them win at the awards, the emotions that they had, and it was just so great for me to see them because I know how much time they’ve been putting into it, so it’s exciting,” says senior Ryan Long’s parents.

Because the Clover community has helped this team so much, they decided to showcase their winning performance exclusively for them.

“We have such a young group of kids, most of the front ensemble, are 8th graders and freshman and we started working with them about a year ago and the pure joy that they got and the trust that they gave us to get them to this level, it’s just been an amazing ride and an amazing journey, it’s been a ten for sure,” says Anne Turner, Front Ensemble Director.

Clover is the first high school drumline to win a championship in their classification from South Carolina. Clover held the first-place spot in both preliminary and semi-final rounds and currently holds the second highest score ever in finals competitions in WGI history.

Five groups from South Carolina took home medals this weekend and three of the groups are from York County.