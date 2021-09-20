Banner plane makes emergency landing on the shoreline in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A small banner plane was forced to making an emergency landing early Sunday on the beach, according to Myrtle Beach Fire Capt. Jonathan Evans.

It happened about 12:30 p.m. in front of the Dunes Golf and Beach Club at 9000 N. Ocean Blvd., Evans said.

The pilot was the only person aboard the plane, and there were no injuries reported

No information about the incident, including what prompted the emergency landing, was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.