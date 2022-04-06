SOUTH CAROLINA (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The National Weather Service has confirmed at least three tornadoes touched down in South Carolina on Tuesday so far, but surveying is still underway including in Allendale County.

According to NWS, an EF-2 was confirmed in Clarendon County, an EF-1 was confirmed in Lexington/Calhoun Counties, and an EF-2 was confirmed in Aiken and Lexington Counties.

The National Weather Service said that surveys are still being conducted in Barnwell, Bamberg, and Orangeburg Counties, “which will be complicated by the number of circulating storms that passed over similar areas.”

Areas south were hit hard

Several Tornado Warnings were issued for the South Carolina Midlands and Lowcountry regions, however. One of the hardest-hit areas, Allendale, S.C., was under a tornado emergency. Homes and businesses were damaged or completely destroyed by the storm. At this time, there were only reports of minor injuries.

Funnel clouds were also spotted in central and southern Georgia, however, the National Weather Service has not yet confirmed any tornadoes from these storms.