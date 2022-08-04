COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – South Carolina has joined a nationwide effort to fight illegal robocalls.

This week, South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the state has joined the Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force of 50 states to educate consumers, investigate and take legal action against the telecommunications companies responsible for bringing a majority of foreign robocalls into the United States.

The AG’s office said the bipartisan nationwide task force has one goal: to cut down on illegal robocalls.

We spoke with the state Department of Consumer Affairs (SCDCA) to understand the full scope of the problem in South Carolina.

“The reality is. Robocalls are never going to end,” said SCDCA Communications Director Bailey Parker. “They are always going to be a thing, unfortunately.”

SCDCA tracks reports of unwanted robocalls in South Carolina.

Parker said anyone who receives an unwanted robocall can report it by contacting by calling 1 (844) TELL-DCA (835-5322), clicking Report a Scam (PDF) or Tweeting @SCDCA using the hashtag #TellDCA.

Parker said you can report robocalls with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) as well.

From January 2020 to June 2022, there were 74,000 reports of unwanted robocalls in South Carolina, federal data show.

Parker said the number of actual illegal robocalls is much higher because people may not report every time they receive one.

Federal communications officials, lawmakers and others will continue their work to crack down on these robocalls.

To protect yourself, Parker said there is one simple thing you can do.

“If you don’t recognize the number, don’t pick up. If it’s somebody who needs to speak to you, they will leave you a message,” Parker said.