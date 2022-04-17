QUEEN CITY NEWS – A 22-year-old male has been arrested in connection with Saturday afternoon’s shooting incident at Columbiana Centre.

Authorities say Jewayne M. Price, who was initially detained by law enforcement as a person of interest remains in police custody. Price will be charged with Unlawful Carrying of a Pistol. CPD is in consultation with the 11th Circuit Solicitor’s Office; additional charges may be forthcoming. Two additional males who were also detained for questioning have been released from police custody after it was determined that they were not involved in the shooting.

Columbia Police Department (CPD) investigators continue to work to identify at least two additional suspects who were observed with firearms.

Police say after speaking with witnesses and reviewing surveillance video, CPD investigators believe that at least three suspects displayed firearms inside the mall. Investigators are working to determine how many suspects discharged firearms, thus injuring multiple people.

CPD investigators have seized one firearm related to the incident. A preliminary examination of ballistic evidence collected from the scene indicates that at least two different firearms were used by two suspects.

It is believed that the shooting was an isolated incident between the suspects and likely stemmed from an ongoing conflict.

Update on Victims :

Authorities say after speaking with medical personnel at various hospitals, it has now been confirmed that there are 14 total victims ranging in age from 15 to 73-years-old; nine of the victims suffered gunshot wounds; five of the victims suffered other injuries including broken bones, lacerations, and a head injury while attempting to leave the mall for safety.

At last check, the only victim who continues to receive medical treatment at a local hospital is the 73-year-old female. All of the other victims have been treated and released or will be released shortly.

CPD investigators continue to make progress and follow leads in the case.