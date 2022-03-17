NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – It’s been reported that more than 330 animals have been killed, abused or neglected here in the Palmetto State since the beginning of the year. The Charleston Animal Society addressed the rise in animal cruelty, Wednesday, and what can be done to stop it.

Animals are being harmed at alarming rates.

“Since January 1,” Charleston Animal Society president and CEO Joe Elmore said. “Just two and a half months, we’ve seen across our state over 330 animal cruelty cases.”

Now, Charleston Animal Society and local law enforcement are teaming up to end the cruelty.

“Animals are the most vulnerable of God’s creatures,” Elmore said. “They cannot speak for themselves.”

And they’re seeking your help as well.

“We’re calling on the community to speak for them,” Elmore said. “That is what this conference is all about. We are calling on the community to speak for them.”

Elmore says since the beginning of 2022, he’s witnessed some of the most heinous acts against animals.

And since the start of March, he says the acts seem even more atrocious.

“Just last week,” Elmore said. “A major cock fighting ring occurred in Dorchester County, with most of the folks involved in that ring and that event from outside of that county. This plagues all of our state.”

He says the answer to this problem is simple.

“It’s you,” Elmore said. “You have got to be a part of it. This message today is for our citizens, our animal lovers. It’s for compassionate people stepping forward to help put a stop to the violence.”