Alex Murdaugh attorney requesting preliminary hearing

Alex Murdaugh sits during his bond hearing Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, in Varnville, S.C. Murdaugh surrendered Thursday to face insurance fraud and other charges after state police said he arranged to have himself shot in the head so that his son would get a $10 million life insurance payout. (AP Photo/Mic Smith)

HAMPTON, S.C. (WSAV) – Alex Murdaugh’s lawyers are looking to return to court.

Attorney Jim Griffin tells WSAV his team is requesting a preliminary hearing in the criminal case.

Murdaugh is charged with insurance fraud and conspiracy to commit insurance fraud, as well as making a false 911 call.

He allegedly attempted to have someone shoot and kill him so his son could collect the multi-million dollar insurance policy.

The hearing will be held in a Hampton County court. No date has been set.