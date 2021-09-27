Alex Murdaugh attorney requesting preliminary hearing

HAMPTON, S.C. (WSAV) – Alex Murdaugh’s lawyers are looking to return to court.
Attorney Jim Griffin tells WSAV his team is requesting a preliminary hearing in the criminal case.
Murdaugh is charged with insurance fraud and conspiracy to commit insurance fraud, as well as making a false 911 call.
He allegedly attempted to have someone shoot and kill him so his son could collect the multi-million dollar insurance policy.
The hearing will be held in a Hampton County court. No date has been set.
