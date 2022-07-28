AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An Aiken County man has been arrested and charged with voyeurism after secretly recording a tenant, according to the SC Law Enforcement Division.

Court records state between April and June of 2001, Rhett Riviere, 68, of Aiken, SC, committed the crime of voyeurism in that he knowingly video recorded and/or filmed another person without that person’s knowledge and/or consent while that person was in the bedroom and bathroom of a rental apartment associated with a property located in Aiken.

The location of the recordings was in a place where one would have a reasonable expectation of privacy while renting the apartment, documents state.

The secret recordings were done for the purpose of arousing or gratifying the sexual desire of any person, according to the arrest warrant.

The SC Law Enforcement Division was called in to investigate this case by the Aiken Department of Public Safety. Riviere was booked at the Aiken County Detention Center.