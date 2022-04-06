ALLENDALE, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Neighbors in South Carolina are sorting through debris on Wednesday after tornadoes caused significant damage to homes, roadways, and businesses.

QCN traveled to Allendale, South Carolina Wednesday to see how people are recovering the day after the storms moved through.

Parts of 64-year-old Barbara Gear’s home are now scattered across what used to be her backyard. On Wednesday, her family told QCN she is lucky to be alive.

Neighbors on Saint Marks Road said the tornado hit around 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 5. According to EMS, it caused 10 to 15 miles of damage.

At this point, at least two dozen structures, including homes and businesses, have been damaged by high winds and fallen trees.

In one of those homes was Gear. QCN spoke to one of her neighbors who came to check on her once the storm passed. He found her hiding in a car.

“I looked at the property and I said, ‘Oh my God. Is she alive?’ And my mind just went wondering and I just started call her name, “Barbara, Barbara!’ When EMS pulled up, they said it don’t look good. I said, ‘What do you mean?’ I said, ‘Have you been out here? Have you found anything?’ They said, ‘No, but do you know her?’ I said, ‘Yes, sir I do.’ They said, ‘Call her name.’ I started calling her name and she responded. Best sound of my life,” Eugene Capers said.

According to EMS, Gear was one of three people in the county injured Tuesday night, all with non-life-threatening injuries.

Family said Gear is in the hospital Wednesday recovering from a couple of broken bones and cuts.