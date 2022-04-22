CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Actress Tina Fey was spotted in downtown Charleston on Friday.

Steve Curry, who has worked at the historic Dock Street Theater for 10 years, said the theater is generally open on weekdays for people who want to stop and look around.

He said Fey had blended in with other tourists when she stopped by on Friday afternoon. Curry told News 2 that someone came up to him and said, “I guess you see a lot of celebrities here,” not realizing it was the 30 Rock and Saturday Night Live comedian.

Fey was across the street at the French Huguenot Church when he decided to ask for a photo. But Curry said he wasn’t quite sure how to snap a selfie, so she volunteered to take one for him.

Fey told Curry it was her first time in Charleston and that she hoped to make a return visit with her husband in the future.

This was the second celebrity sighting in Charleston this week. Musician Jimmy Buffett shared a photograph on Instagram while walking on Market Street ahead of a performance down in Savannah, Georgia.