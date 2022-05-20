AIKEN, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A South Carolina man is facing numerous charges after investigators say he recorded women through bathroom stalls at an Aiken, S.C. Academy Sports + Outdoors store.

According to investigators, Aron Salmeri faces three counts of first offense voyeurism, violating place of privacy, views, photographs, records or films; as well as a charge of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Investigators tell sister station WJBF that Salmeri recorded the women over a three-month period using his cell phone. Several women have come forward to press charges.

D.V. Wise with sister station WJBF contributed to this story.