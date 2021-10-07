A look at South Carolina’s scariest Halloween attractions

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- It’s officially time for Halloween, and what better way to celebrate than visiting a blood-curdling, hair-raising, nightmare-inducing haunted house.

South Carolina is home to some of the country’s most frightening Halloween attractions, so read on to find out just what makes them so terrifying (if you dare!)

Sweet Dreams Scare House- Easley, SC

There is a reason Sweet Dreams Scare House in Easley is the #2 must-see haunt in the United States. That’s because it has a little something for everyone, from haunted house newbies to horror junkies. But the real reason Sweet Dreams Scare House has taken a top spot in the country is because of its “R-Rated Experience.” The R-Rated version is nothing short of extremely intense and can have even the most experienced haunted house goer in terror. According to their website, the R-Rated version of the haunted house is hands-on, meaning attendees are touched, grabbed, and sometimes even carried off into the dark. In fact, the R-Rated experience is so horrifying that you’ll have to be at least 18 years of age and sign a waiver before you can participate.

HOURS: Fridays and Saturdays from 8 PM to 12 AM

TICKETS: Adults- $25, Children 10 & under- $15, R-Rated Experience- $35, Fast passes can also be purchased for an additional $10 per ticket

Madworld Haunted House- Piedmont, SC

Looking for a thrill? Look no further than Madworld Haunted House in Greenville, SC. Ranked as one of the scariest haunted houses in America, Madworld’s half-mile self-guided tour takes horror to a whole new level as you can experience the Asylum, the Clown House, the Vortex Tunnel, the Prison, the Ring, and more. If you’re not quite up for the scare, Madworld also features an 18-hole ghost town mini-golf course and themed escape rooms

HOURS: Opens most nights at 7 PM, but check here for the full list of dates and times

TICKETS: Adults- $35, Children 10& under- $30, A No-Scare medallion can also be purchased for an additional $5 per ticket. Full ticket information can be found here

Scream Acres- Bishopville, SC

Located deep within the woods in Bishopville, Scream Acres Haunted House is certainly not for the faint of heart. Boasting two haunted houses, a 2-mile hayride, and a walking trail through the haunted swamp, Scream Acres is sure to give you quite a fright. And as the name suggests, you can expect a lot of screams and jump scares. Scream Acres is completely volunteer-run and donates its proceeds to local charities, so you can get your horror fix while supporting local causes.

HOURS: Fridays and Saturdays 7 PM to 1 AM, Halloween Night 7 PM to 10 PM

TICKETS: General Admission- $20, Fast passes can be purchased for $30

Deceased Farm- Lexington, SC

During the day, Clinton Sease Farms in Lexington is a quiet family-friendly farm with a pumpkin patch, corn maze, and hayrides. But as night falls, Halloween family fun turns to Halloween horror as Clinton Sease Farms becomes the Deceased Farm. A trip to Deceased Farm begins with a visit to the Dead Bed and Breakfast before embarking on a journey through the dark and grim farm complete with all kinds of creepy creatures that are sure to have you running for the exit. Deceased Farm describes their attraction as “intense” and does not recommend it for children under the age of 12.

HOURS: Thursdays and Sundays 7:30 PM to 10 PM, Fridays and Saturdays 7:30 PM to 11:30 PM

TICKETS: Thursdays and Sundays $22, Fridays and Saturdays $25, Fast passes tickets $40

Boone Hall Fright Nights- Mt. Pleasant, SC

Looking to get your haunted house fix a little closer to home? Then check out Boone Hall Fright Nights located in Mt. Pleasant. This year, Fright Nights has three different attractions to choose from, each designed to bring you face to face with your nightmares. Venture inside the Fallen Oaks Motel, see horror movies come to life on the Sinister Cinema Haunted Hay Ride, or try to escape Tiny’s Toy Factor Anarchy.

HOURS: Fridays and Saturdays 6:30 PM to 12 AM, Sundays 6:30 PM to 10 PM

TICKETS: Purchase a ScreamPass for $35 or a VIP Faster to the Fear pass for $55. Both passes give you access to all three attractions.