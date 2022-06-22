COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Colleton County Fire-Rescue saved eight puppies from a shed fire Tuesday in Jacksonboro, S.C.

According to CCFR, crews were called to an “out of control” yard fire on Campbell Hill Rd in Jacksonboro shortly after 5:20 p.m.

When crews arrived, they found the storage building “well-involved” and while working to put out the fire, “they heard a loud whining noise coming from the storage building.”

Firefighters found and rescued seven puppies from under the burning shed. After the fire was extinguished, an eighth puppy was found under the debris and rescued.



Credit: Colleton County Fire Rescue

Credit: Colleton County Fire Rescue

Credit: Colleton County Fire Rescue

Officials said all of the puppies were treated for smoke inhalation, but none appeared to have suffered burns. Colleton County Animal Services took custody of the animals.

According to a report, the homeowner said they were not aware the puppies were under the building.