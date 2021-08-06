7 charged in connection with abuse at South Carolina medical center

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has arrested seven people in connection with the abuse of a resident at a medical center.

Anne Joyce Hensley and Aaliyah Devoiyah Kinslaw, both 24, have been charged with the abuse of a vulnerable adult.

Jacqueline Williams, 70, along with 59-year-old Wendy Jean-Etienne, 56-year-old Jean German, 46-year-old Amy McLean and 41-year-old Susan Gail Baker have been charged with failure to report the abuse of a vulnerable adult.

The South Carolina Department of Disabilities and Special Needs requested SLED to investigate the case, which occurred on May 3 at the Pee Dee Regional Center in Florence County, according to SLED.

Kinlaw and Hensley are accused of dragging the victim by his ankles out of a dining room, down the hall and into his bedroom, according to an affidavit. The victim’s shirt was pulled up and he had cuts on his back.

The other five, who are mandated reporters, witnessed the abuse and didn’t report it, according to affidavits.

The arrests stemmed from the same investigation that found evidence of abuse during an incident at the same facility the day before, according to Tommy Crosby, a spokesperson for SLED.

Jo Ann James Graves, 63, was arrested in June and charged with the abuse of a vulnerable adult and third-degree assault and battery after she is accused of hitting a person in the face, head and arm multiple times. Graves is also accused of shoving the person’s head into a wall and against a table.

Barbara Cushman, 69, was also arrested in June and charged with failing to report abuse she witnessed, according to SLED.