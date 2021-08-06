Police: 7 charged after vulnerable man dragged by ankles at SC assisted living facility

FLORENCE, S.C. (AP) — Seven people were arrested following allegations that a resident was abused at a state assisted living facility, police said Thursday.

Five of the seven workers charged in a South Carolina assisted living home abuse case didn’t report the other two employees arrested had dragged a resident by his ankles from the dining hall to his room, authorities said.

All seven workers no longer are employed at the Pee Dee Regional Center in Florence, the Department of Disabilities and Special Needs said in a statement.

The two employees charged with abuse of a vulnerable adult grabbed the victim by his ankles on May 3 and pulled him back to his room, according to arrest warrants obtained by the State Law Enforcement Division.

The man’s shirt got pulled up and he suffered scrapes on his back, agents said.

The abuse charge is a felony and the workers face up to five years in prison if convicted.

The other five workers are charged with failing to report abuse. They all either saw the man get dragged or watched surveillance video of the incident and didn’t report it to authorities as required by law, arrest warrants said.

The five employees face a misdemeanor charge and up to one year in prison and a $2,500 fine if convicted.

This week’s arrests came out of the same investigation at the Florence center that led to the arrest of a woman who investigators said shoved an adult’s head into a wall and against a table and his the resident in the head, face and arm, SLED spokesman Tommy Crosby told WBTW-TV.

One employee was charged with third-degree assault and battery and abuse of a vulnerable adult while a second worker was charged with failing to report the abuse which happened the day before the dragging incident, agents said.

The South Carolina Department of Disabilities and Special Needs thanked state agents for thoroughly reviewing what was going on the the Pee Dee Regional Center.

The agency said in a statement it “is very committed to ensuring individuals in our care are safe, respected and treated with compassion by all employees, and we have zero tolerance for anyone who abuse, mistreat or neglect individuals we serve.”