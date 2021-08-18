52-year-old man drowns at SC assisted living facility, coroner’s office says

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 52-year-old man drowned Tuesday morning at an assisted living facility in Horry County, according to Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard.

Christopher Dean Symonds, 52, of Greenville, was found in a swimming pool at an assisted living facility off of Highway 179, Willard said. Security cameras caught footage of Symonds and showed his time of death was 3:20 a.m.

Symonds was in the area to move his parents into the facility, Willard said. His cause of death was asphyxiation due to drowning.

