5 West Virginia residents killed in South Carolina accident

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Five West Virginia residents were killed in a multi-vehicle collision on Interstate 26 in South Carolina, a coroner said.

Orangeburg County Coroner Samuetta Marshall said the victims died of blunt force trauma in Thursday’s crash near Orangeburg.

They were identified as Justin Cooper, 39, and Michael Russell, 67, of Calvin, West Virginia; and Andrew Morris, 37, Jasmine Morris, 25, and Gracie Taylor, 7, all of Erbacon, West Virginia, The Times and Democrat reported.

They were in an SUV that crossed a median, collided with two tractor-trailers and overturned, said South Carolina Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell. Two others who were in the SUV were transported to a hospital and their conditions weren’t known.

One of the trucks caught fire, but neither of the trucks’ drivers were injured, Tidwell said.

The accident remains under investigation.