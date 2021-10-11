5 best places to go apple picking in South Carolina

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Apple picking is a popular fall activity. Several orchards in the Upstate offer pick-your-own apples.

Bryson’s Apple Orchard

Bryson’s Apple Orchard, located in the Long Creek area of the Blue Ridge Mountains, offers “U-Pick” apples from August 15 through the middle of October.

Bryson’s offers fresh pressed cider, a wide selection of jams and jellies, canned goods, honey, sorghum syrup and local vegetables when in season.

It offers a variety of apples, including Red Delicious, Golden Delicious, Gala, Mutsu, Ozark Golden, Granny Smith, Arkansas Black, Rome Beauty, Yates, Fuji, Winesap, Supreme Gold, Sunshine and more!

Visit Bryson’s Apple Orchard at 1011 Chattooga Ridge Road in Mountain Rest. Click here to learn more.

Chattooga Belle Farm

Chattooga Belle Farm is a 198 acre working farm, distillery and event barn located in Long Creek. According to its website, Long Creek was the largest apple producing area east of the Mississippi River in the 1960’s.

The farm offers “U-Pick” apple and peach orchards, grape and muscadine vineyards, and berry patches. It also offers grass fed beef, hiking trails, hayrides, disc golf and more!

Visit Chattooga Bell Farm at 454 Damascus Church Road in Long Creek. Click here to learn more.

Hollifield’s Orchard

Hollifield’s Orchard has been family-owned and operated for at least four generations.

It offers several varieties of apples, including Red Delicious, Golden Delicious, Gala, Mutsu, Ozark Gold, Granny Smith, Arkansas Black, Yates, Fuji, Winesap, and Fuji.

According to its Facebook page, it is located off of Highway 76 in Long Creek.

MacGregor Orchard

MacGregor Orchard is a family-owned orchard, which offers 11 different fruits with 111 different varieties, seasonal vegetables and Black Angus beef. It offers fresh apple cider, apple sauce, honey, fruit preserves and fruit butters.

Visit MacGregor Orchard at 2400 SC Highway 11 in Travelers Rest. Click here to learn more.

Windy Hill Orchard and Cider Mill

Windy Hill Orchard and Cider Mill is a family-owned and operated apple orchard and hard cider producer. It is open every year from mid-August until Christmas. It offers award winning hard ciders, pick-your-own apples, fresh pressed apple cider, fresh made apple products and more.

Visit the orchard at 1860 Black Highway in York. Click here to learn more.