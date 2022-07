YORK, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One person was killed in a single-vehicle York County collision Sunday, July 24, according to the Coroner’s Office.

Erik Brakefield, 41, was identified as the driver killed.

Officials say the crash happened on the 600 block of Old Limestone Road near Branch Road.

Details are extremely limited, and this incident remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.