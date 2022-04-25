HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 40-year-old man was killed Saturday evening in a boat crash on the Waccamaw River.

According to the Horry County Coroner’s Office, the Conway-area man died at the scene from injuries sustained in the crash.

Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched at 8:42 p.m. to the area north of the Bucksville Landing in the Conway area.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is investigating.