3 people injured in shooting at SC house party

South Carolina

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Three people were injured Saturday night during a shooting at a house party in Florence, police said.

Florence Police Capt. Mike Brandt said officers responded about 8:30 p.m. to a report of a shooting in the 700 block of N. Dargan Street. They determined that three people had suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a shooting that happened outside the residence.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to call Florence police at 843-665-3191 or to email esieban@cityofflorence.com.

No other information was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.

