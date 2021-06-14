3 people face murder charges in connection to shooting that left 2 dead in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. – Three people are being charged with murder following a shooting on Thursday on Willoughby Lane in Myrtle Beach that left two people dead.

Myrtle Beach Police identified the suspects on Sunday as Brady Gilcrease, 20, of Pickens; Brandon Hembree, 21, of Easley; and Daniel Hembree, 20, also of Easley. All three were scheduled to appear at bond hearings Sunday afternoon.

Police said it appears that gunshots erupted about 8:15 p.m. Thursday after a fight over the sale of drugs happened between several people, resulting in the deaths of Ja’Leel Stephens, 19, and Kanon Cook Melvin, 21, both of Fayetteville, North Carolina.

The investigation is continuing, and additional charges are possible, police said. Count on News13 for updates.