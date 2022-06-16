SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WPSA) – Three people are facing multiple drug charges following a traffic stop in the South Carolina upstate.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were notified at 10:33 a.m. on June 8 that a US Marshalls Task Force officer was following a wanted person on SC 290.

Deputies said the wanted person was James Jamario Robinson, 36, of Moore. He was wanted for trafficking methamphetamine out of Louisana.

The incident report said Robinson was also suspected to be involved in a shooting in California where shots were fired at officers as they attempted to stop his vehicle.

James Jamario Robinson (Source: Spartanburg County Detention Center)

Elisa Marie Rosario (Source: Spartanburg County Detention Center)

During surveillance of his residence in the 300 block of Victory Lane, Robinson was seen getting into a vehicle and leaving the residence.

Deputies conducted the traffic stop at SC 290 and Congress Boulevard. During the traffic stop, deputies arrested Robinson.

Deputies went to a house on Victory Lane and located Elisa Marie Rosario, 30, of Moore, Crystal Denise Jones, 31, and an infant child belonging to Robinson and Rosario.

The incident report said there was a strong smell of marijuana coming from the house.

The Spartanburg County Narcotics Unit was called to the residence, and a search warrant was obtained.

During the execution of the search warrant, the following were located inside the residence:

8,042 grams of marijuana (17.7 lbs)

181.5 grams of methamphetamine

one gun

one rifle style long gun with several extended magazines

multiple different pills

Robinson, Rosario and Jones were all charged with the following:

trafficking marijuana greater than 10 lbs

trafficking methamphetamine over 100 grams

two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime

Robinson and Rosario were also charged with unlawful neglect of a child.

The child was placed into DSS custody.

Rosario and Robinson are currently being held in the Spartanburg County Detention Center without bond. Jones was released on bond and is currently on home detention.