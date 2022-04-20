COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – A second death row inmate in South Carolina will soon have to decide between the electric chair or the firing squad.

The South Carolina Department of Corrections said Wednesday it has received an order of execution for death row inmate Brad Keith Sigmon.

According to new state law, Sigmon will be asked to choose his method of execution 14 days before execution day, which is currently scheduled for May 13.

Sigmon, 64, was sentenced to death after being convicted of two counts of murder and first-degree burglary in Greenville County, according to state prison officials.

Meanwhile, 57-year-old Richard Moore was set to die by firing squad this month in the first execution in South Carolina since 2011.

Moore has spent more than two decades on death row after being convicted of the 1999 killing of convenience store clerk James Mahoney in Spartanburg. That execution was scheduled for April 29.