CHESTER COUNTY, SC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A $2 million Powerball ticket has been sold in Chester County, lottery officials announced on Monday.

The ticket was part of Saturday night’s drawing and was purchased at a Food Lion on JA Cochran Bypass in Chester County.

The ticket increased to $2 million after the ticketholder purchased ‘PowerPlay’ for an additional $1.

12,000 tickets were sold in South Carolina and the lucky winner has 180 days to claim the prize.

The lucky numbers were 6 – 40 – 41 – 45 – 52 Powerball®: 9 and the odds of matching five white balls were 1 in 11,688,054.

Monday night’s jackpot is$90 million.

Similar to North Carolina, South Carolina’s lottery sees money from each dollar spent go towards funding education.